Judges Omawumi, Kaffy, TY Mix ready for GCGT contestants

Going by the caliber of judges announced for the season 7 of God’s Children Great Talent (GCGT), contestants are left with no choice but to bring forward their best talent, as the judges are no minnows in entertainment.

Each contestant hoping to take possession of the grand prize of N10 million cash and N250 million management deal would have to convince the panel of judges including singer Omawumi Megbele, dancer Kaffy and producer, TY Mix that they really have what it takes to win.

Together, the three judges will be inspiring a new generation of Christian talents to employ their God-given gifts to become mega stars for His Kingdom.

Pretty daunting task making a pick in a sea of very talented youngsters no doubt, but the judges can rely on the support of the two dynamic hosts that will be anchoring GCGT semi-finals and a live television broadcast of the grand finale later in this season.

Talented actor, presenter and model, Uti Nwachukwu will join long-time GCGT host, beautiful and talented On-Air-Personality, Ayo Thompson, who has anchored previous seasons of the gospel talent show.

Nwachukwu got his big break in entertainment when he won a major reality show in 2010, after his first attempt in 2008, while Thompson currently engages with her skills at Wazobia TV and Nigeria Info FM. Together the judges and these personalities with their respective experiences in talent competitions will make GCGT 7 one show to remember in a long while.







