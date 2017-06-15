Judith Heard shines at Collective Fashion Week in Rwanda

City model and socialite, Judith Heard impressed at the Collective Fashion Week in Rwanda held last weekend.

Judith Heard walked the runway, showcasing knitwear by South African fashion designer Laduma Ngoxokolo of the Maxhosa Collections.

Judith Heard is said to have been honoured by President Kagame for her outstanding display as well as her philanthropic work in the region.

While in Rwanda, she also visited the genocide memorial grounds as part of the modelling camp session.

Collective Fashion Week Rwanda, which is now in its second edition, aims to strengthen, promote and develop the fashion industry by fostering talent and originality locally and abroad. The week-long event featured live art demonstrations, a panel discussion, a master class to promote skills transfer and concluded with a runway showcase.

On a related note, Judith Heard will also grace the Arusha Fashion Experience next month.

Staff Writer

The post Judith Heard shines at Collective Fashion Week in Rwanda appeared first on Bigeye.ug.

This post was syndicated from Bigeye.ug. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

