Juncker rejects US climate deal re-negotiation
BBC News
Juncker rejects US climate deal re-negotiation
BBC News
Speaking to the European Parliament, Jean-Claude Juncker categorically ruled out any re-negotiation of the Paris climate agreement. The European Commission President said: "We have spent 20 years negotiating", and now was the time for implementation.
