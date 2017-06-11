Pages Navigation Menu

June 12: Ekiti Governor declares Monday public holiday

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has declared Monday as public holiday in honour of the winner of the June 12, 1993 Presidential Election, the late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola. Ogun, Ondo and Oyo states had earlier declared Monday as public holiday in commemoration of the 24th anniversary of the June 12 incident. In […]

