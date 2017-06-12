Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

June 12: Full text of IBB’s speech that annulled MKO Abiola’s victory in1993

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Gen Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, (IBB), Nigeria’s Head of State during the June 12, 1993 election, annulled the exercise. The election is believed to have been won by Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP). Abiola, who was incarcerated after declaring himself president, died in custody on July 7, 1998 in Abuja, […]

June 12: Full text of IBB’s speech that annulled MKO Abiola’s victory in1993

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.