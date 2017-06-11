June 12 is mother of May 29, says Tinubu

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former governor of Lagos State and national leader of All Progressives Congress, APC has described the June 12, 1993 election and the agitation that followed its annulment as the precursor of the democracy now being enjoined in the country. “Without the uncompromising resistance to military rule engendered by the annulment of the June 12 election, there would most probably be no 4th Republic today and we would still be groaning under the jackboots of military dictatorship,” the former Lagos Governor said in a statement he issued to mark the 24th anniversary of the annulled election. Tinubu also poured encomiums on the late Chief MKO Abiola who he described as an embodiment of “the eternal Yoruba adage, which says that death is better with honour than life without dignity,” in the statement which was released by his Media office.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

