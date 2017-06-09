June 12: Osun govt. declares Monday as public holiday

Osogbo – Osun Government has declared Monday as public holiday to commemorate the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

This is contained in a release signed by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Adelani Baderinwa in Osogbo on Friday.

“The public holiday is to commemorate the June 12, 1993 presidential election believed to have been won by the late business mogul, late Bashorun MKO Abiola, but was annulled by the General Ibrahim Babangida junta.

The government of Osun under Gov. Rauf Aregbesola has been celebrating the day since 2011.

The post June 12: Osun govt. declares Monday as public holiday appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

