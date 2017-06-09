June 12: Osun, Oyo, Ogun States Declare Monday Public Holiday
The governments of Osun and Oyo states have declared Monday a public holiday to mark June 12 celebration. First, a statement on Friday, by the Director, Bureau of Communication and Strategy, Office of the Osun Governor, Mr. Semiu Okanlawon, announced the holiday.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
