June 12: Recognize MKO Abiola as former President – CHRSJ tells Nigerian govt

Human rights activist and Executive Chairman, Centre for Human Rights and Social Justice (CHRSJ), Comrade Adeniyi Alimi Sulaiman, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari led-Federal Government to recognize MKO Abiola, the acclaimed winner of June 12 election, as former President of Nigeria. He maintained that non-recognition of the deceased since the enthronement of the present democratic […]

June 12: Recognize MKO Abiola as former President – CHRSJ tells Nigerian govt

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

