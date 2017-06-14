June 12: Reps insist on immortalising MKO Abiola

House of Representatives yesterday argued that there was need to immortalise late Chief Moshood Abiola as a symbol of democracy in the country. The House which urged the federal government to immortalise the winner of June 12, 1993 Presidential election, also resolved that the late politician should be posthumously conferred with the highest national honour […]

