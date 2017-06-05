Junior Boks Score Stunning Try At U20 World Champs [Video]

The Junior Boks needed a win in yesterday’s match against host nation Georgia, having drawn their opening match of the U20 World Championships against France with a late try.

The Georgians put on a spirited display, but in the end class shone through in a convincing 38-14 win for our boys.

There are a number of cracking tries in the highlights below, but if you’re looking for the pick of the bunch skip ahead to the 3:30 mark:

Pity about the red card for Zain Davids in the final minute, but we’re back on top of the group and looking good going forward.

Next up is Argentina on Thursday, 1:30 PM our time.

[source:menstuff]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

