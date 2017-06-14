Pages Navigation Menu

Jury deliberations at Bill Cosby’s sex assault trial enter third day

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Jurors at Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial were scheduled for more deliberations on Wednesday, after failing to reach a verdict after two days of discussions that stretched into the night. Cosby, 79, is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. The jury began deliberating Cosby’s fate late…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

