Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BIAFRA SIT-AT-HOME: People count losses as IPOB, MASSOB count gain – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

BIAFRA SIT-AT-HOME: People count losses as IPOB, MASSOB count gain
Vanguard
THE May 30 sit-at-home order to Ndigbo and Biafrans by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, to mark the 50th anniversary of the declaration of the defunct republic may have …
Just Before You Say Biafra By Rudolf Ogoo OkonkwoSaharaReporters.com
Neo-Biafra: Of Sense And Nonsense By Louis OdionNaija247news

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.