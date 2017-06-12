Just escaped another assassination in Lokoja – Dino Melaye

‘There was serious exchange of gun shots between d DSS, policemen and Govt assassins. DSS I thank u for saving my life after God’ said Senator Dino Melaye on his twitter handle.

No fewer than five persons were reported to have been shot at at the gate of Kogi State polytechnic, Lokoja where Senator Dino Melaye was holding a protest against the state government.

The post Just escaped another assassination in Lokoja – Dino Melaye appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

