Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Just In: Defiant northern groups insist north will not be in same country with Igbo

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The coalition of Northern groups which gave Igbo three month notice to quit northern Nigeria yesterday reiterated that it’s call for Igbo to leave northern Nigeria was not a call to violence but to allow Igbo achieve their ambition of having the country. In a statement issued Thursday in Kaduna and signed by Abdulazeez Suleiman, […]

The post Just In: Defiant northern groups insist north will not be in same country with Igbo appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.