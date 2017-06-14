JUST IN: JAMB blacklists 48 CBT centres for malpractice in 2017 UTME – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
JUST IN: JAMB blacklists 48 CBT centres for malpractice in 2017 UTME
NAIJ.COM
… – The JAMB registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede said that 24 other centres were suspended for failing to live up to expectations. – He said that JAMB had fixed July 1, 2017 as the date for supplementary examination for candidates who registered late for …
JAMB blacklists 48 CBT centres for malpractice in 2017 UTME
JAMB orders 62140 candidates to rewrite UMTE on July 1
JAMB cancels results for 59698 UTME candidates
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!