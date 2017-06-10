Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

JUST IN: Man Burnt To Death Beyond Recognition In Kano (Graphic Photos) –

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

From the little I could understand from the story shared in Hausa by Hausa Daily,a man was burnt to death on Wednesday night in Kura Local Govt of Kano state.It seems that the man was in a car and hit a NITEL office or so.

It appears that he was burnt to death by Fulani people.Please our Hausa readers should give a more detail explanation with the help of the screenshot below

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The post JUST IN: Man Burnt To Death Beyond Recognition In Kano (Graphic Photos) – appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.