JUST IN: Nigeria’s Acting President Osinbajo Finally Signs 2017 Budget

The acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has finally signed the 2017 Appropriation Bill into law.

The acting president signed the budget – N7.44 trillion – at about 4:40 p.m. on Monday inside his conference room in the presence of the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari; Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, Ministers and other top government officials.

Osinbajo, while describing the budget signing as a milestone in the implementation of the economic and growth plan programme put in place by Mr. Buhari in April, also noted that it had fewer errors than that of last year.

“There were far few cases of acrimony unlike in the past. There is no doubt at all that our democracy is maturing very well,” he said.

Earlier today, the Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, had confirmed that his principal had asked Osinbajo to assent to the budget.

Shehu, in a statement in Abuja, said that the president conveyed his position to Prof. Osinbajo in a letter dated June 10, 2017, which he personally signed.

The statement reads, “Following the receipt of a full brief on the 2017 Appropriation Bill as passed by the National Assembly, and to buttress the unity at the highest level of government, President Muhammadu Buhari has indicated that it is in the interest of the nation’s economy for the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, to sign the Appropriation Bill into law. “In a letter dated June 10, 2017, which he personally signed and addressed to the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, the President also said he was ‘pleased by the joint resolution that the Executive would submit next year’s budget proposals by October 2017 and the National Assembly will conclude the Appropriation process by December 2017, so that the country can return to a normal fiscal period from next year onwards.’”

The post JUST IN: Nigeria’s Acting President Osinbajo Finally Signs 2017 Budget appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

