JUST IN | Senator Dino Melaye Survives Assassination Attempt, 2 Feared Dead

Senator Dino Melaye escaped death on Monday in Lokoja when unknown gunmen attacked him during a rally in Lokoja.

Melaye, who represents Kogi West Senatorial District, was said to be rounding off his speech at the rally in front of Kogi State Polytechnic when the invaders attacked with guns and cutlasses.

Traffic on Lokoja-Abuja highway was disrupted for almost one hour as motorists abandoned their vehicles and scampered for safety.

Traders at Lokoja main market also hurriedly abandoned their wares and escaped into nearby bushes and houses.

A student of the polytechnic simply identified as Saka Seidu and one other person were said to have been shot dead while two operatives of the Directorate of State Service (DSS) attached to Melaye received gunshot injuries in the attack.

The Rector of the polytechnic, Mr Mohammed Yisah, confirmed the death of one the student.

The senator’s Prado Jeep was riddled with bullets and was towed to the Police headquarters in Lokoja.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Wilson Inalegwu, who rushed to the scene, told newsmen that Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Criminal Investigation Department had been directed to commence investigation in the case.

Inalegwu, however, said that Melaye did not notify the police of his intention to hold the rally, and called on politicians to give police adequate notice before holding any rally.

The state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, who later visited the scene, urged security agencies to investigate the incident with a view to bringing the culprits to justice.

The governor confirmed the death of one person in the incident.

He recalled that a report was made in February to the Presidency, DSS and police alleging that Melaye and his cohorts planned to cause a breach of the peace in the state.

He, however, assured the people of the state of adequate security of life and property, and advised them to go about their daily activities as the situation had been brought under control.

Melaye had on April 15, 2017 escaped death when his house at Ayetoro Gbede in Lokoja was attached by gunmen.

Six persons, including the Administrator of Ijumu Local Government Area, suspected to be involved in attack were arrested and later charged to court.

