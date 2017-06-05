Pages Navigation Menu

Just Like Dammy Krane, Davido’s Hypeman Was Once Arrested For Credit Card Theft | PHOTOS

Remember Davido’s hypeman spesh came out to defend Dammy Krane after he was arrested for fraud related offences by writing: “WE DEY TOGEDA!!!!! #JETLIFE!!!! #DIAFADA WE ARE ALL SCAMMERS EVEN YOUR FATHERS ARE SCAMMERS AND CHEATS ONCE THEY SEE D OPPORTUNITY TO MAKE AND GAIN EXTRA DEM GO PUT HEAD!!!!! ITS A NIGERIAN P!!!!!” Apparently, …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Hello. Add your message here.