Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Justice Godwin Abraham confirmed as Chief Judge of Akwa-Ibom

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Justice Godwin Abraham has been confirmed as the substantive Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom by the state’s House of Assembly. The ratification of Justice Abraham’s appointment followed the unanimous adoption of reports of the House Committee on Justice, Judiciary, Human Rights and Public Petitions by members of the House at yesterday’s plenary. Justice Abraham, who […]

Justice Godwin Abraham confirmed as Chief Judge of Akwa-Ibom

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.