Justice Godwin Abraham confirmed as Chief Judge of Akwa-Ibom

Justice Godwin Abraham has been confirmed as the substantive Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom by the state’s House of Assembly. The ratification of Justice Abraham’s appointment followed the unanimous adoption of reports of the House Committee on Justice, Judiciary, Human Rights and Public Petitions by members of the House at yesterday’s plenary. Justice Abraham, who […]

Justice Godwin Abraham confirmed as Chief Judge of Akwa-Ibom

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

