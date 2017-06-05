Pages Navigation Menu

Justice Ikpeme rubbished my petition against Dino Melaye, she must be probed – Smart Adeyemi

Posted on Jun 5, 2017

Senator Smart Adeyemi, who represented Kogi West, on Sunday demanded a probe of the alleged telephone conversation between Justice Akon Ikpeme and Senator Dino Melaye (Kogi West) – his successor. Adeyemi recalled that he was suspicious in the way his election petition was struck out by Justice Ikpeme-led Election Petition Tribunal. He said: “I hereby […]

