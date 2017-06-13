Pages Navigation Menu

$260000, N8.65m: EFCC charges judge with unlawful enrichment – The Nation Newspaper

$260000, N8.65m: EFCC charges judge with unlawful enrichment
The Nation Newspaper
THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday brought a charge of unlawful enrichment to the tune of $260,000 and N8,650,000 (approximately N81,705,000) against Justice Hyeladzira Ajiya Nganjiwa of the Federal High Court, Bayelsa …
