Juventus Rejects Chelsea’s Bid For Sandro

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Sports

Juventus managing director, Giuseppe Marotta has confirmed the club has rejected a bid from Chelsea for Alex Sandro.

Antonio Conte won the league with Chelsea last season, and is looking to strengthen his squad for next season.

However, Chelsea are yet to sign any player, with their bid for Sandro getting rejected, not the only bid they’ve had rejected.

“Our desire is to not sell any of our most important players,” Marotta told Corriere dello Sport.

“We said no to a very good offer from Chelsea for Alex Sandro.

“But we know that we are competing with clubs that are in a position to offer wages that are not rational for us. And players are always their own boss.

“I do not know how Alex Sandro reacted.”

