Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Death Toll in Kabul Bombing Has Hit 150, Afghan President Says – New York Times

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in World | 0 comments


New York Times

Death Toll in Kabul Bombing Has Hit 150, Afghan President Says
New York Times
Police officers by the crater caused by a truck bombing in Kabul last week. More than 300 were wounded in the blast, the Afghan president said. Credit Andrew Quilty for The New York Times. KABUL, Afghanistan — The Afghan president said that over 150 …
Kabul blast: Afghan leader says bomb toll passes 150BBC News
Kabul bombing: Death toll rises to 150Premium Times
Viewpoint: Can Afghan leader tackle crisis of confidence?BBC News
Reuters –The Japan Times –iAfrica.com –Geo News, Pakistan
all 278 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.