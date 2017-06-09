Kachikwu says refineries need $1.2bn for repairs

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, on Thursday in Abuja explained that reports of concession of Port Harcourt to Oando and Agip companies were untrue . Kachikwu said at a news briefing that ”a technical committee set up by the government to undertake the review and selection process is yet to submit its report”. There had been reports that government had reached agreement with the firms following which the Senate asked that the contract be stopped.

