Kachikwu says refineries need $1.2bn for repairs

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, on Thursday in Abuja explained that reports of concession of Port Harcourt  to Oando and Agip companies were untrue . Kachikwu said at a news briefing that  ”a technical committee set up by the government to undertake the review and selection process is yet to submit its report”. There had been reports that government had reached agreement with the firms following which the Senate asked that the contract be stopped.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

