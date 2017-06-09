Pages Navigation Menu

Kaduna Assembly Passes 35 Bills In 2 Years

The Kaduna State House of Assembly said it had passed 35 bills into law, out of the 40 brought before it in the last two years.

The Speaker, Alhaji Aminu Shagali, made the disclosure on Friday while announcing the end of the second legislative session.

He said that apart from the bills, the assembly also received 48 motions most of which received legislative action and were forwarded to the executive for further necessary action.

According to the speaker, the remaining five bills are in various stages of legislative work.

The speaker said the achievement recorded was hinged upon the cordial working relationship among his colleagues and assured that they would remain committed to the wellbeing of the people.

He said that any decision taken by the legislators would be “just ,equitable and fair to all.”
Shagali also appreciated the support provided by the executive arm, which made the job of the lawmakers easier.

“I promise that we shall reward the great confidence reposed in us by being worthy partners in the task of making Kaduna state great again.” (NAN)

