Kaduna Declaration: Major Al-Mustapha, MASSOB Leader Meet To Broker Peace In Kaduna
He explained that in achieving their aims, they could even go as far as sponsoring stooges to leadership positions in the country, or backing rebels to stop countries with huge potentials from reaching their peak.
Almustapha while cautioning the youth from the North, from making statements that would further cause tension in the country, said that they youths actions may be borne out of frustration as a result of upleasant comments coming from the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.
Nwazurike explained that when he founded MASSOB in 1999, it was purely meant to be a peaceful platform through which issues of perceived marginalisation of the Igbo’s in Nigeria could be discussed and tackled.
He explained that even though it was right for any part of the country to seek self determination, it was wrong to pursue same through violent means.
“I handed over Radio Biafra which I created to Nnamdi KANU in London as the managing director and was hoping it would serve the purpose for which it was created, but was disappointed that politicians hijacked it and it became something else,” he said.
Speaking further, the MASSOB leader assured the Northerners in all the Eastern part of the country of their safety, while thanking Major Hamza Almustapha (rtd) for assuring same for the Igbo’s in the North.
“I want to assure northerners that your people in the South east are safe and nobody will harass them and am happy that my friend Al-Mustapha has also given same assurance of the safety of our people in the north.
“Self determination without violence is a fundamental right, we must strive against sowing the seed of discord but do all that will promoted peace and justice.
“There is a gap of communication from our leaders which needs to be bridged hence we are meeting with notable leaders in the north to persuade them that there is no cause for alarm” he reiterated.
