Kaduna Govt procures N600m books for secondary schools – Commissioner

The Kaduna State Government, on Tuesday said it has spent N600 million on textbooks it procured for secondary schools in the state. The state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Andrew Nok made this known at the flag-off of the distribution of the books for the Northern Zone in Zaria. Nok explained that the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

