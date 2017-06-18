Kaduna holds maiden book & art festival

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

KADUNA State is set to become the 'hotspot' of literary activities in the North, with its maiden Kaduna Book & Art Festival (KABAFEST) happening from July 5 to 8, at the Gusau Institute. During the administration of Dr Muazu Babangida Aliyu, Niger …



and more »