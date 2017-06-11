Kaduna Govt. Restructures Districts,Village Units – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
Kaduna Govt. Restructures Districts,Village Units
Leadership Newspapers
The Kaduna State Government has restructured its districts and village units to reduce the burden that a bloated payroll imposes on local government councils. Addressing a news conference in Kaduna to announce the government' s decision,Alhaji Jafaru …
Kaduna State government sacks 4776 district heads
El-Rufai fires 4776 district, village heads in Kaduna
Kaduna sacks 4776 traditional rulers
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!