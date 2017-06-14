Kaduna State launches residency card for social services, security

Kaduna State government on Wednesday launched its residency card calling on all residents to register for effective provision of social services to the people. Speaking with journalists shortly after he registered at the North West Zonal Office of the National Identity Card Management Commission, NIMC, the state Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Muhammad Abdullahi, explained […]

Kaduna State launches residency card for social services, security

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

