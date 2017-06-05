Pages Navigation Menu

Kaffy Signs Endorsement Deal With Payporte,becomes Their Fitness Ambassador

Popular dancer c*m Guinness World Record holder, Kafayat Shafau-Ameh, aka Kaffy has been signed as Payporte health and fitness Ambassador. The online market space – which is also a co-sponsor of her project, The Dance Workshop 2017″ made the announcement on Monday June 5th. “PayPorte is proud to announce the signing of KaffyDanceQueen as one …

