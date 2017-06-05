Kalu: Buhari will Return to Nigeria Before June 11

By Chinedu Eze



Former Abia State Governor, Chief Orji Uzor Kalu, has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari will return to the country on June 11.

Buhari left the country on May 7 to the United Kingdom on medical vacation.

Kalu, who spoke with journalists in an interview at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja, Lagos yesterday, said he visited the president in London last week and that he was fast recuperating.

He urged Nigerians to desist from spreading messages of hate and division on the president’s health

The former governor said Nigerians should rather pray for Mr. President to enable him recover fast and return to his duty post.

He added that it was inhuman for some Nigerians to spread messages of falsehood about Buhari’s health.

Kalu said he visited London to have first hand knowledge of the state of health of Buhari.

He said: “I went to Washington to visit some business partners and from there stopped at London to see Mr. President, who is recovering very fast. I am excited over the state of health of President Buhari despite the hate messages people were spreading about him. I am disappointed with the statement coming from some Nigerians about the health of Mr. President. The messages some Nigerians have been spreading in the social media is unhealthy. I am calling on Nigerians to have a change of heart. Being a President, does not mean, you cannot be sick, the hate messages are becoming too much. There must be good sense of tolerance among the ethic groups, we are all one.”

The former governor said it was wrong to embark on any assessment of the duties of the acting president, whom he said is carrying out his constitutional duties.

Osinbajo, he said, should continue to discharge his constitutional duties.

He commended Lagos State Government on the 50 years anniversary, noting that other states should copy the template of governance where there is continuity of projects in the state.

Kalu said: “Since 1999, the governance of Lagos State has been the same. There is continuity of programmes and projects. The problem with other states is that their leadership need exposure to replicate what is in Lagos. To achieve what Lagos State has done is to continue with the programmes.

“I commend Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for what he has done, his giant strides are remarkable.”

On the state of the nation, Kalu said Buhari has done well in the fight against insurgency and the war against corruption, adding that the government should obey constitutional provisions as it affects the judicial arm of government.

He said: “The government has done well, but there is a lot of suffering in the land. The masses are suffering, going

through economic problems , the administration has done well, but must obey the laws of the land, by respecting judicial processes. Government must pursue the hardware and software of democracy that includes the rule of law and respect of the constitution.”

On the sit-at-home order by Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Kalu said it was wrong for people to sit at home, because it would affect the economy of the South-east.

He said though the people have a right to agitate, he called for enlightenment on the need to pursue a united country.

He said: “Most of the people may not understand what the issues are, but with time, they will soon understand. There is strength in unity, God did not make a mistake by putting us in one country.”

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

