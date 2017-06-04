Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kamya, Musisi clash paralyses KCCA

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in News, Politics, Uganda | 0 comments

KCCA Minister Beti Kamya

THIS WEEK: The ongoing feud between Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Executive Director and Minister for Kampala Beti Kamya is paralyzing work at City Hall, the headquarters of the city authority.

It all started when Musisi distanced herself from the KCCA Bill, largely engineered by Kamya.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

While appearing on a radio talk show, Kamya called Musisi a populist for rushing to the media to air her grievances. Kamya also accused Musisi of arbitrariness when she fired over 60 workers after her term was renewed two months ago.

Musisi on the other hand says Kamya has abused her ministerial powers by evicting vendors from Park yard market without consulting KCCA and imposing orders on KCCA.

Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago appears to be siding with former foe Musisi as he battles Kamya on the proposed KCCA bill.

****

RELATED STORY AND VIDEO

The post Kamya, Musisi clash paralyses KCCA appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.