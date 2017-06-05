Kane: I’m A Leader In The England Squad

Tottenham star Harry Kane sees himself as a leader in the three lions squad and wants to be a long-term captain for the squad.

The Premier League highest goal scorer is set to lead the squad against Scotland in the World Cup qualifier on Saturday.

This is Kane’s first game under Southgate, having missed the last six games due to injury.

“I see myself as one of the leaders now in the team and I’m looking forward to it,” he said.

“I’m only 23 but I feel that there are a lot of younger players in the team compared to me and I have a good relationship with them.

“I have a good relationship with all the players – the older, the younger – and there are quite a few Spurs boys in there as well. It helps as we play with each other, train with each other day-in, day-out, so we know each other very well on the pitch, but off the pitch also.

“If someone is feeling a bit down, or if they’re not quite right then we are there to know that and help them out.”

The post Kane: I’m A Leader In The England Squad appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

