Kano: As Ganduje’s Support Base Widens

By SALIHI ABUBAKAR BELLO,

Whereas some find the statistics to be dry and detached, the manifestations in Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje confirms the assertion that numbers hold key to the deciphering of who got the numbers, got the victory. Whilst, the opponents have at no time made numbers their source of concern until they found themselves in a race where numbers are decider. In this respect, the game of numbers and the mastery of it rests in the hands of the governor.

He made it to the seat of power with over 1.5 million votes, this indeed cannot only be said to have broken records, rather it has set a record that no one came nearer in the Nigeria’s history of gubernatorial race. Ganduje falls in the category of very few people who are the real actors in an event to celebrate half a century of an extra ordinary adventure, specifically, the state he is governing celebrating its 50 years of ‘Statehood’.

Extrapolating on the magic of numbers and the people with mastery of numbers at their disposal, Ganduje comes across the masters in the game of numbers, in the game of tells who is above who. One cannot make it to a convincing conclusion to all that by the spoken words of a person gave him victory over another.

One wonders how Ganduje cleverly crafted his philosophy of the game of numbers at the expense of the students and teachers of numbers? He, first of all, created his school of thought in politics and designed its curriculum where numbers play significant role in understanding what it takes to got victory in an election.

Secondly, he chooses very well suitable moment to contest in an election, despite the fact that he recently made it known that he recently made it known that he sacrificed his gubernatorial ambition for Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso in the 1999 general elections. Never had he declared his ambition anymore since they lost re-election alongside his political associate, now Senator Kwankwaso in the 2003 general elections. Ganduje never had again re-contest election in 2007, until 2011 election, four years after, when he re-contest as running mate to Rabiu Kwankwaso and together had a successful four years rule.

Here comes the suitable moment for the present Kano State governor to have aspired for governorship race in the last general election in 2015.

What did Ganduje observe that make him contest, and considering the number of votes he scored convinced the majority that he played his game of numbers very well. No magic could guarantee such a record breaking victory; it was all about playing the game of numbers.

What are the weaknesses in leadership are Ganduje’s sleepless fills until the number gives him what are his chances to contest and came out victorious.

The fact is that between 1999 and 2011 general elections, Nigerians did not witness enough of catastrophic economic crisis, financial recession looming in the horizon and falling standards of all the services provided by public and private sectors, above all, lives of innocent citizens in Kano and north eastern region were later cut short by the insurgents activities. Killing became the order of the day by the dreaded and merciless jihadist sect of ‘Jama’atu Ahlil Sunnah Lidda’awati Wal-Jihad’, known in the media as BokoHram.

This master in the game of numbers realized that falling so short of providing required services to electorate and the six years old Boko Haram killing spree definitely changes the mindset of the electorate and their only option was to go for candidates with likelihood of taking them out of the wood. Not because the insurgency was not infuriating to Ganduje, but that it beheld on the part of the leaders to cooperate with the military to end insurgency within the shortest possible time.

However, Ganduje realized that there must be a large number of voters who had lost faith in the then Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led administration that would be willing to vote for a change in government that is sincere and committed to the people. He recently made it known that he sacrificed his gubernatorial ambition for Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso in the 1999 general elections to end insurgents’ killings, adding that the aggrieved voters would vote the only opposition party of All Progressive Congress, APC.

By extension, he surpassed the record of gubernatorial race in the entire West Africa region. Had it been it were in smaller Africa nation, like, Sao Tome & Principe, Gambia, others, Ganduje’s over 1.5

million votes would have been enough to give the bearer a victory in a Presidential race.

The campaign pattern of Ganduje in the last election revealed nothing other than the brief visitations to some villages, towns and not many of parts of the ancient city areas of the State.

The methodology is very simple and was made easy for the writer to capture how Ganduje is playing this game of numbers. It’s easier for a professional journalist like the writer to borrow a leaf from the theory in journalism school that stated ‘transit curiosity’ are ways of gathering facts to do as much news stories and articles. Ganduje may have read it somewhere or his been a teacher and long term public office holder became conversant with it.

Kudos goes to governor Ganduje for his foresight to have held in himself that it to befall within his reign the celebration of 50 years of Kano Statehood. It’s indeed significant the moment of Golden Jubilee befall under your leadership as it will avail you with multiple choices to inaugurate, commissioned projects and a monument has to be in place to be named after ‘Kano Golden Jubilee’ statures and other commissioned projects to be named after individuals that all are at the discretion of governor Ganduje. Again, game of numbers fetched clever Ganduje a space to achieve quite a lot of what he may be dreaming and nursing, and here come the opportunities to do just so.

A politician bragging to have the magic formula at his fingertips to have a win or spoken words enough to pour out at any place suited him best to be deceived of capturing the minds and hearts of the the electorates, considering how rowdy he may turn out the spectators and applause that followed, cannot burst of having a lead in an election rather than to continue to find it harder to decipher the nomenclature of political compound.

The one and only propounding in dealing with democratic process in recent time emanated from Gandujes school of though on politics and best define what it takes to win election and also in the win discover a lot of other winnings awaited (Kano Statehood at 50). May God be with Kano State celebrating its 50 years of statehood.

