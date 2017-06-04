Kano Earmarks N340m For Ramadan Feeding

By SALIHI ABUBAKAR BELLO, Kano

Kano State government has earmarks N340 million for the forthcoming free Ramadan Feeding Program, the state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has revealed.

He made the disclosure while inspecting the foodstuff stocked at main Ramadan Feeding Collection Center at Kano Printing Press, explaining that 3,600 bags of rice (50kg), 170 bags of Millet, 1,900 gallons (20 litre) cooking oil, 720 bags of beans, 1,008 bags of sugar, 1,080 bags of flour, 360 bags of dates and about 2,000,000 take way food packs were procured.

The governor added that 100 percent of all the needed materials for the feeding were secured by the government while 172 centers have been designated for the less privileged to break their fast.

Ganduje said that the committee handling the Ramadan Feeding would very soon meet with the 172 center coordinators for distribution of the food items, saying the exercise must be carried out with diligence in view of its spiritual significance.

