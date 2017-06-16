Kano Govt. approves N2.9bn promotion arrears for primary school teachers

Pages Navigation Menu

The Kano State Government has approved over N2.9 billion for the payment of three years promotion arrears to 44 ,654 primary school teachers in the state. The State Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba stated this while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the weekly State Executive Council Meeting on Friday in Kano.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

