Kano govt signs MoU worth $3.98 billion with over 10 companies

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Business

KANO State Economic and Investment Summit ended with the state government signing a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU with 10 major local and foreign investors for contracts worth $3.98 billion. This is part of the state government’s effort to unlock the economic opportunities in the state. The companies which entered the MoU with the Governor Abdullahi […]

