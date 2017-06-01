Kano State Slam Abduction Of Federal Lawmaker

BY ABDULGAFAR OLADIMEJI,

Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje yesterday on behalf of the people of the state express disapproval over the alleged abduction of a member of the House of Representative representing Takai/Sumaila Federal Constituency, Hon. Garba Umar Durbunde.

The statement issued by the governor denouncing the alleged kidnap of the lawmaker frown at the incident, describing it as “unfortunate”.

The statement signed by the commissioner for Information, Mallam Muhammad Garba said “Ganduje was shocked by the news of the sad and unfortunate event, particularly at this holy month of Ramadan, condemn it in the strongest term as an act of wickedness perpetrated by evil and cold-hearted element,”.

Ganduje task security operatives to step rescue operations to effect the release of the law makers from the captivity of his abductors.

The governor cautioned members of the public to be security conscious, and that they should provide available information to relevant quarters appropriately.

It would be recalled that Hon. Durbunde was kidnapped by unknown men around Jere town along Abuja Road at about 5pm, while travelling to FCT, Abuja.

The post Kano State Slam Abduction Of Federal Lawmaker appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

