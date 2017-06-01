Pages Navigation Menu

Kano State Slam Abduction Of Federal Lawmaker

Posted on Jun 1, 2017

BY ABDULGAFAR OLADIMEJI,

Kano  State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje  yesterday on behalf of the people of the state   express disapproval over the alleged abduction  of a member of the House of Representative representing Takai/Sumaila Federal Constituency, Hon. Garba Umar Durbunde.

The statement  issued by the governor denouncing the alleged kidnap of the lawmaker  frown at the incident, describing it as “unfortunate”.

The statement signed by the commissioner for Information, Mallam Muhammad Garba said “Ganduje was shocked by the news of the sad and unfortunate event, particularly  at this holy month of Ramadan, condemn it in the strongest term as an act of wickedness perpetrated by evil and cold-hearted element,”.

Ganduje task security operatives to step rescue operations to effect the release of the law makers from the captivity  of  his abductors.

The governor cautioned members of the public to be security conscious, and that they should provide available information to relevant quarters appropriately.

It would be recalled that Hon. Durbunde was kidnapped by unknown men  around Jere  town along Abuja Road at about 5pm, while travelling to FCT,  Abuja.

 

