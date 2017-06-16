IPOB to Osinbajo: Your meeting with Igbo leaders without Kanu unacceptable – Nigeria Today
|
Nigeria Today
|
IPOB to Osinbajo: Your meeting with Igbo leaders without Kanu unacceptable
Nigeria Today
The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Thursday, berated the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, saying the peace and conflict resolution meeting he held with some Igbo leaders of thought without its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to address the recent …
Kanu receives Turkish businessman, says 'foreigners visiting us despite intimidation'
Meeting with Igbo leaders futile without Kanu, IPOB tells Osinbajo
IPOB attacks Osinbajo over meeting held without Nnamdi Kanu
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!