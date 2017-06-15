Karrueche Tran Granted 5 Year Restraining Order Against Chris Brown
Karrueche Tran has been granted a 5-year restraining order against her ex Chris Brown. The 29-year-old had sought for months to have a temporary order made permanent after he made threats of violence against her. According to TMZ, in her testimony, the actress claimed that after they broke up, Chris Brown demanded she returned the […]
The post Karrueche Tran Granted 5 Year Restraining Order Against Chris Brown appeared first on BellaNaija.
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
