Karrueche Tran Granted 5 Year Restraining Order Against Chris Brown

Karrueche Tran has been granted a 5-year restraining order against her ex Chris Brown. The 29-year-old had sought for months to have a temporary order made permanent after he made threats of violence against her. According to TMZ, in her testimony, the actress claimed that after they broke up, Chris Brown demanded she returned the […]

