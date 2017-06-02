Pages Navigation Menu

Katsina commission: Shema allegedly diverted N14.2bn

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

KATSINA State commission of inquiry into activities of immediate past administration yesterday told how former Governor Ibrahim Shehu Shema and four others misappropriated over N14.2 billion belonging to the Katsina State Road Maintenance Agency, KASROMA. The general manager of KASROMA, Abdulaziz Mohammed who appeared before the commission, said the amount was misappropriated through approval by […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

