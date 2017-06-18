How Katsina Lost Whooping N58.5b – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
How Katsina Lost Whooping N58.5b
Leadership Newspapers
It was shock and disbelief in Government House Katsina at the weekend as Barrister Ado Muhammad Ba'aji, chairman of the Katsina State Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the Loss of Funds and Property, blew the lid off the N58.5 billion allegedly …
Katsina Govt vows to recover N58.5bn diverted funds
Shema, ex-Katsina governor, accused of diverting N58.5bn from state coffers
Katsina to come up with white paper on Shema, others
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!