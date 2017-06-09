Katsina is your home – Emir tells Igbos – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Katsina is your home – Emir tells Igbos
NAIJ.COM
Following the three month quit notice given to Igbos resident in the north by the Coalition of Northern Youths, the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir, has called for calm. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the monarch made his …
Quit Notice: You've nothing to fear, Masari assures Igbos, others
Emir of Katsina 'ready to sacrifice last blood' to protect Igbos, others
“I am ready to sacrifice my last blood to ensure peace” – Emir of Katsina
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!