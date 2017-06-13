Katsina screens 3,000 applicants for teaching job

The Katsina State Government has commenced the screening of 3,000 applicants who indicated interest for teaching positions in the state. Alhaji Lawal Buhari, the Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), said during the screening in Daura on Tuesday that the committee would screen the credentials of the applicants. He said that the […]

