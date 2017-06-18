Katy Perry 1st person to gain 100mn followers on Twitter – RT
|
|
Katy Perry has become the first person in history to gain 100 million followers on Twitter, beating pop rivals Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber, as well as world leaders like Donald Trump and Barack Obama, to the coveted social media top spot. The …
