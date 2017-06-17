Katy Perry becomes First Person to hit the 100 Million Followers Mark on Twitter

American singer Katy Perry who holds the record as the most followed person on Twitter has attained another milestone on the social messaging app as she attained 100 million followers recently. Perry attained this milestone yesterday, exactly a week after the release of her fourth studio album, “Witness“. See screenshot below: Photo Credit: Instagram – […]

The post Katy Perry becomes First Person to hit the 100 Million Followers Mark on Twitter appeared first on BellaNaija.

