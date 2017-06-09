Katy Perry gets Interviewed by a 7-Year-Old for W Magazine | Watch

American pop star, Katy Perry sits down for an interview with a 7-year-old girl named Poppy for W Magazine. The singer talks about her upcoming album “Witness“, when she first started loving music, her fashion choices, hula hooping, roller skating, gardening, favorite songs, and more. Don’t miss a very special duet performance at the end! Watch […]

The post Katy Perry gets Interviewed by a 7-Year-Old for W Magazine | Watch appeared first on BellaNaija.

